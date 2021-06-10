The Fitness Freaks

Running a Unicorn valued at $1.5 billion does have its share of highs and lows. Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi, Co-founders of VerSe Innovations (DailyHunt and Josh), get the daily dose of de-stress from their rigourous exercise regime. Exercise is what calms their mind and enables them to focus better. There is not a single day when Gupta misses out on his yoga regime. For Bedi, the last nine months have been monumental, he has been able to shed 62 kgs. "I have come down from 140 kgs to 78 kgs and that has happened due to a combination of intense cardio and weights. For me, fitness is a passion," says Bedi.

Apart from their respective workout regimes, the duo intends to go trekking to the Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal every year. The first was in 2019, and it was a magical experience to be one with nature. "We have decided to make this trek an annual ritual. We couldnt do it last year and even this year due to Covid restrictions, but the moment it is safe to travel, we will head to the base camp," says Gupta. "Its the absolute lowest spent on a holiday, but it gives you maximum pleasure," adds Bedi.