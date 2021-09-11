The Globe Trotter

Milan Ganatra, angel investor and Founder & CEO at 1 Silverbullet, has his mind fixed on safe transfer of consumer data. But his heart is fixed on travelling. During pre-Covid days, he would go out of the country every other week. “These were mostly work trips, followed by my personal explorations. But taking two out-of country family holidays in a year was the norm.”

Ganatra has extensively travelled across Africa, Middle East and Asia, and about 10 countries in Europe. His favourite is Mauritius. “Go there in any season and it’s the same. The country is closely connected to India. They have a week-long festival during Shiv Ratri. Bhojpuri is widely spoken there,” he says.

Ganatra prefers taking public transport when travelling by himself. “I have hailed taxis even in countries like Ghana, Kenya and Zambia, which are considered unsafe.” Zambia, according to him, is an unusual place that deserves to be explored more. The next travel destination on his list is South America.