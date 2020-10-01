The Power of Meditation

In his book, Principles, Roy Dalio says he learnt Transcendental Meditation after the Beatles studied the practice at an ashram in Rishikesh during the band's visit to India in 1968. "Transcendental Meditation has probably been the single-most important reason for whatever success I have had," Dalio, Founder and Co-Chairman of Bridgewater Associates, had earlier said in an interview.

Bridgewater is the largest hedge fund in the world with more than $138 billion in assets under management. "It helps slow things down so that I can act calmly, even in the face of chaos, just like a ninja in a street fight," he once wrote in a social media post. In fact, when Bridgewater was on the brink of collapse due to a bet that went horribly wrong, Dalio turned to Transcendental Meditation. He refers to the experience as "very painful", but the "best thing that ever happened because it forced me change my mindset."

The practice of Transcendental Meditation involves closing the eyes and repeating a mantra in silence to reduce stress and anxiety. It is typically practiced for 20 minutes, two times a day, according to Bob Roth, whom Dalio cites as the expert on the subject.