The Tough Get Going

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, fondly known as Chandra, is not only an expert marathoner but also a seasoned trekker and mountain climber. Chandra's passion for trekking precedes his love for marathons. Over the years, he has participated in many treks to the Himalayas. In fact, soon after he got married, Chandra and his wife Lalitha, went on a hiking expedition to St. Ives in Cornwall, the UK. They have also participated in many treks and hikes together over the years.

His twin passions of trekking and long-distance running have a symbiotic relationship in many ways. It is because of his interest in trekking that long-distance running became easier for the former TCS chief. Chandra's passion for running the toughest races is a legend of sorts. Over the years, he has taken advice from many professional long-distance runners and participated in most of the world's celebrated marathons. Chandra, who was chosen to lead the group in 2017, turned to marathon seriously after he was diagnosed with diabetes. Fitness, after all, is crucial in running a giant organisation like the $110-billion Tata Group with over 100 companies. He may need the endurance that he has built to get through the crisis triggered by the NCLAT decision to reinstate former chairman Cyrus Mistry.