The Unplugged Soul

Ever since he was eight, Hersh Shah, CEO, India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management, UK, has been performing on stage, participating in music competitions, Christmas choirs and annual days in school and college. He may not have chosen music as a career but he still takes vocal classes once a week under a trained expert. "Covid has impacted the general discipline of attending weekly sessions, but I still try to attend the online session every week."

Shah has given two state-level exams in classical music and is also trained in western vocal music. "I recently enrolled for a more serious course in western vocal music." One thing Shah likes the most about music is that it has helped him gain a lot of stage confidence. "I was a shy kid. My parents used to make me stand on a chair in front of a mirror as if I was performing on stage. As I started participating in school events, it slowly boosted my confidence. Now I comfortably speak at public forums, in board meetings and interact with employees and shareholders," he says.

In the last six months, Shah has had several Karaoke sessions and unplugged nights with family and friends. "Music makes the brain release more dopamine - a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in our cognitive, emotional, and behavioural functioning. It is my source of energy and productivity. Give me a mic with some background music and I can entertain myself and others for hours."