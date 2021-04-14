Turakhia's Travel Diary

Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia, who founded five-odd companies, including collaboration tool Flock, and saw successful exits such as Resellerclub and BigRock, takes his hike breaks seriously.

"Unfortunately, in the last eight-nine months, I haven't been on a hiking trip due to Covid," he says. With travel restrictions on, Turakhia is maintaining his fitness by playing a bit of tennis. "I do water sports here in Dubai. I also do wakeboarding, wakesurfing and wing foiling. Those are some of the things that I have been indulging in."

A travel to Petra, Jordan, along with his family is on top of his wishlist once restrictions are lifted. "That's actually been on my bucket list along with a trip to Iceland hopefully by the end on 2021."

His last holiday was in Maldives around the New Year with a couple of Founder friends, including Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy and Sujeet Kumar of Udaan. Perhaps, another boys' trip could be on the cards later this year, he adds.