Vagadia, The Time Traveller

Rajen Vagadia, Vice president and President, Qualcomm, India & Saarc, has been an avid traveller.

"When my children were growing up, I used to travel 21 days a month. Now, I travel with family," says Vagadia. They go for two vacations a year. He is a nationalist as far as travel is concerned, but during the Covid outbreak he went on a trip to the US with his family. The family spent much of their time at the Yellowstone National Park.

"You must go there to see the hot springs. It's unbelievable. The colours are so wonderful," says Vagadia. The advantage of having a volcano close by is the reason behind the thermal geysers. Vagadia managed to mix his passion for driving along with holidaying.

In the five days at Yellowstone National Park, the Vagadias drove 1,500 miles within the Park alone. That's not surprising as the park covers almost 9,000 square kilometres. It was a rare occasion of passions coming together, says Vagadia.