Two years ago, Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, went for a trek to the Everest Base Camp with his colleagues. The trip stands out as the most memorable one for him. “I prefer treks and adventure-related vacations, hence heading to the Himalayas is always my preference compared to a trip to Dubai or Maldives,” he says.

His interest in treks also comes from his daily fitness regime. “I have been a regular on the badminton court,” says Reddy, who used to play basketball during his college days. He has learnt some big lessons from his trekking adventures. “One needs to push one’s boundaries by going out of the comfort zone and travel that extra mile,” says Reddy.

Another big takeaway is that your fellow trekkers are not competing with you but with themselves. “That makes a difference. It also teaches you resilience and gives you mental agility to sail through the difficult weather and the uneven routes,” says Reddy, whose industry witnessed a rough operating environment post the Covid outbreak.

The advice he got while climbing the Everest base camp — “walk slow or walk at your own pace” —is very apt in life and work. Sampath, who loves to go by the advice of friends and family, is waiting for them to come up with travel plans once the lockdowns are lifted.