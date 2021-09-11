Walking Tall

Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director at Sundaram Asset Management Company, is a fan of rock music. He is also a big-time walker. In the morning, he does both, at the same time. “I am a great fan of rock music. Though it’s loud and headbanging, it gives me relief from stresses of day-to-day market monitoring and tracking,” says Subramaniam.

The mutual fund industry veteran is fond of Pink Floyd. It’s no wonder that his favourite song is Brick In The Wall. “It’s how you apply knowledge in life that matters. If you don’t apply it well, it is of no use,” says Subramaniam, who manages more than `37,000 crore of assets.

For his morning routine, just like for his funds, he sets stiff targets, and completes 100 km a week. He walks two hours a day on weekdays and longer during weekends. “I cover 6.5-7 km per hour.” It is at the end of my walk that I get the brightest ideas, he says. “I have the benefit of the longest beach in the world, Marina Beach. I get fresh air. It’s a mind-clearing activity.”