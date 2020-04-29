Zen Through the Lens

For Aditya Agarwal, Managing Director, Morningstar India, wildlife photography is how he disconnects himself from the daily humdrum of his profession and devotes himself to mother nature. He ensures that he goes on at least three-four trips a year to capture all that nature has to offer. "I have been going to jungles for ten years or so. I have been to Ranthambhore National Park, Jim Corbett, Pench, Bandhavgarh, Sunderbans, among many others. Ranthambhore is my favourite. Being in the jungle in scorching heat or chilling winter with basic accommodation, away from the internet, is a challenging but a rejuvenating experience."

Agarwal, a self-taught photographer, says that more than smart techniques, patience and focus are what makes you excel in photography. You need it in financial markets too, he says. Just as your investments demand patience and discipline to stick to the asset allocation, in wildlife photography, you need to focus on what you want to capture. For example, says Agarwal, clicking a tiger demands patience as you may have to wait for long hours for the perfect shot. "During that time, you may feel you are missing out on opportunities to click other animals, but you have to stay focussed. Similarly, in markets, you need to fight the lure of making money in the short term. Focus on your goals and stay patient. You'll be safe," he says. Wildlife photography is more than a hobby for Agarwal. "It is an investment (of time and energy) that returns peace and zen."