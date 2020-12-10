The Colourful Bond of the Patnis

Amit Patni, Director, Campden Family Connect, a wealth membership network, loved playing with colours and doodling with pencils as a child, but as books grew thicker, he never got enough time to devote to his passion. Then one fine day he decided to take his passion seriously. "It has been one-and-a-half years since I started taking professional classes. I have been improvising myself under the guidance of a teacher."

Patni's passion has rubbed off on his wife as well. "Now both of us buy art materials and paint together. She's being even better at it as friends and family now demand her paintings more than mine. I feel competitive," he laughs.

The couple has bought their dream home in Pune where an entire room is being renovated for arts and paintings. "We are passionate about it, so we need to have a dedicated art room for painting and displaying our work. The ultimate plan is to become so much better that we can conduct an exhibition of our paintings by next year."

What is his fondest memory of his artwork? "My mother loved my work so much that she has many of my paintings hanging on the walls of her house."