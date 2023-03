News Magazine Photographik Up, Up And Away Feedback

Up, Up And Away

INDIA’S FLEDGELING DRONE INDUSTRY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE FLIGHT IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS AS THE COUNTRY AIMS TO BECOME A GLOBAL DRONE MANUFACTURING HUB BY 2030

INDIA’S FLEDGELING DRONE INDUSTRY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE FLIGHT IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS AS THE COUNTRY AIMS TO BECOME A GLOBAL DRONE MANUFACTURING HUB BY 2030