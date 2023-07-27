scorecardresearch
Apple MacBook Air 15 review: This laptop is a beast you need to own

Nidhi Singal
Nidhi Singal
Print Edition: Aug 06, 2023
The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch is the heaviest and bulkiest variant of the line-up. But it has its takers among the customers who were craving for a bigger screen on the MacBook Air

Apple’s MacBook Air has been its most popular model in the notebook line-up. It is light, has sufficient power to handle daily tasks and is much more affordable than the Pro models. But a 13-inch screen wasn’t big enough for many. For them, Apple has come up with a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Departing from its wedge-shaped design, the 15-inch Air bears a resemblance to last year’s 13-inch Air. But the additional screen real estate has come at a price—it is thicker and heavier than the 13-inch. Despite the bulkier chassis, the number of ports remains the same: two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm audio port. And the spacious keyboard is a delight to type on.

Apple has incorporated six speakers into the larger chassis, and this, along with its vibrant 2K 15.3-inch screen, makes it an excellent choice for gaming and streaming videos. Unlike the OLED and mini-LED screens on the Pro models, this has an IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness of 500 nits, ensuring impressive visuals. The notebook is powered by Apple’s M2 chip (that is also at the heart of last year’s 13-inch Air), which handles everyday tasks such as document editing, presentations, web browsing, and even more demanding tasks like audio and video editing with elan. Despite featuring a fan-less design, the Air does not overheat. What also impresses is the Air’s impressive battery life of 15 hours—good enough for your Delhi-New York flight. Plus, the 35W dual USB-C port power adaptor allowed me to charge my iPhone and Air simultaneously.

The 15-inch Air, being bulkier, isn’t as portable as its smaller sibling; another pain point is that Apple notebooks start with a capacity of 8GB unified memory and 256GB storage, while 1TB storage has become standard on most Windows systems. The 15-inch Air may not be a ground-breaking device, but it delivers perfectly what many users desired from a MacBook Air: a large, aesthetically pleasing laptop with an affordable price tag. 

Available on: apple.com/in

@nidhisingal

