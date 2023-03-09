Smart gadgets for the smart woman: Products that simplify life in the fast lane

Read my Lips

Wouldn’t you love it if your lip shade matched your outfit of the day? Do just that with some help from Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), no less. This device will help create a single serving of the bespoke lip shade whenever you want to apply it. It uses cartridges (each with a set of three colours) filled with “ink” from YSL’s lines of red, nude, orange and pink lipsticks. Using the companion app, you can capture real-life colours to create a shade or even scan your dress to get recommendations.

Available on: yslbeautyus.com

My Bestie

There are plenty of smartwatches around, but only this one from Apple can track your menstrual cycles and even understand when you are likely to ovulate—useful if you are planning a family. Just wear it to bed so that it can track your wrist temperature, and use the data and algorithms to estimate the day. If worried about privacy, sweat not. All data stays protected on the hardware. In addition, it has all the bells and whistles that you would expect from an Apple smartwatch—plus an array of apps.

Available on: apple.com/in

Silence of the Cans

Whether attending a work call, travelling or listening to your favourite tracks, this pair of cans have you covered. Comfortable to wear through the day, they outshine Apple’s AirPods Max in terms of active noise cancellation (ANC). The sound quality is top notch. The 30mm precision-engineered driver unit ensures that you hear every tiny note or whisper. And if the ANC is on, cupping the right can lets in ambient sounds, so you don’t miss a single announcement when, say, you’re travelling. Featuring gesture controls, this pair also comes with a battery backup of 30 hours.

Available on: sony.co.in

Stress Buster

Maintaining work-life balance can be a challenge, and this balancing act often doesn’t leave you enough time to pamper yourself. Get rid of your stress with this massage gun, almost instantly. Designed for muscle recovery, it can help you relax by releasing stress and tension with smart percussive therapy. The gun has four vibration speeds and four attachments, using which you can massage your hands, legs, ankles, neck and back. Compact and lightweight, it’s easy to carry around, and a single charge (with the accompanying Type-C cable) will get you through eight hours of massage.

Available on: theflexnest.com

Hair Genie

Be it a meeting, office offsite, party or family engagement, never have a hair out of place, thanks to your personal hairstylist. And like a genie, she travels in her bottle, um, case. This multi-styler comes with six attachments that specialise in creating a different hairstyle, whatever be your hair type. If you have long hair, they even have a version customised just for that! A caveat: it needs patience and practice to get a hang of this hair styler, but once you do, your hair salon travels with you everywhere.

Available on: dyson.in