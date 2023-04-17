The coolest one: Desk gadgets to make your workstation stand out

Paper Love

Love sticky notes? Miss the feel of paper in your paperless office? What if you could take notes on your phone and print them out as sticky notes? Or send paper messages as well? To do all this, you need Cubinote Home solution—a compact thermal printer that works with a compatible Cubinote app. Using the app, you can create notes/messages and send them to the thermal printer to print via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Isn’t it cool see your message end up in paper form? And if you send an email to your CubiMail email address, the printer automatically prints it!

Available on: amazon.com

The Light of Your Life

Wherever your workstation is, two things are a must these days: a well-lit environment and a webcam. Lenovo’s desk station with webcam is a perfect 5-in-1 hybrid working solution. It combines an expansion hub, wireless charger, a Microsoft Teams-certified 4K webcam, a light source, and a rotatable arm into a single product. The webcam uses advanced technology, such as AI, to track the speaker automatically. In addition, the integrated hub provides video output and input, USB connections, charging, and other ports at the base of the stand. This will be launched soon.

Available on: lenovo.com

Productivity Booster

If you’ve ever tried a multi-monitor setup at work, you won’t like going back to your laptop again. The FICIHP triple-screen laptop monitor adds two screens to your laptop, allowing you to boost your productivity. What’s more, this lets multiple people view the same screen at the same time. Plus, there are multiple display modes. Compatible with most 13-inch to 16-inch laptops, barring the Apple silicon ones, you can even connect your phone to it.

Available on: amazon.com

Convenience Companion

Modern laptops, which have shed weight and girth over the years, have done so at the cost of ports. If the laptop is your primary workstation, investing in a good docking station is a must. This one from Anker, which is a Consumer Electronics Show 2023 Innovation Award winner, combines the convenience of a docking station with the ease of a monitor stand. This 12-in-1 device features a plethora of connectivity options, as well as an SD/microSD card reader. Plus, it can charge devices supporting wireless charging.

Available on: anker.com

Bring Your Own Bot

Sometimes, you need to take a break. And what better way to unwind than with your desktop buddy? Meet Eilik, the bot that repeats what you say and can be happy, dizzy, scared shy or laugh out loud, depending on how you interact with it. Is it magic? No, the bot’s sensors detect your touch and vibrations. It also manages the time you spend on tasks and even has a 10-second stopwatch. Want double the fun? Get your Eilik one more of its kind and go bonkers seeing the two bots interact.

Available on: store.energizelab.com