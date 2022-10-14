The iPhone 14 isn't very different from its predecessor, but it would still interest you. Find out why

If you're a cut above the rest, you don’t follow fads. That’s what Apple seems to be hinting at with the latest iteration of its flagship iPhone, which has no big-bang design change. Yet, for Apple fans, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has enough to keep them interested. Yes, the design is almost identical to its predecessor’s, but the new colour palette is exciting. There’s this Deep Purple shade that is a darling of many. My pick is the elegant gold—a tone of beige that changes to a subtle shade of gold in the light.

The phone’s hi­­ghlight is the redesigned pill-shaped notch—called Dynamic Island—which takes multitasking to a whole new level on this 5G handset that runs iOS 16. It enables easy access to alerts. It can contract, expand, or even split into two. Say you minimise the Amazon Prime Music app. Now you’ll find it on the notch, which displays the album art and a sound wave; long-press the wave, and the controls pop up. The notch displays alerts, directions for Apple Maps and more. And all this happens on the 120-Hz always-on display (AOD), which mirrors the lock screen at a much lower brightness. AOD turns off when the phone is in your pocket, saving battery charge. Even otherwise, the battery lasts through the day.

The screen is easy to use in direct sunlight, especially when shooting. To use the full capabilities of the 48MP primary camera, shoot in ProRAW mode. These images capture fine details, yet don’t look oversaturated. And using action mode, you can capture fluid gimbal-like videos, and easily edit them thanks to the A16 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn’t look different from its predecessor, and Apple is just catching up with Android in terms of some features. But the tight integration of hardware and software on the new iPhone results in an experience fit for kings.

Available on: apple.com/in