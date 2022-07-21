These Devices Will Help Drive Away Disinfection Blues

Wonder Washer

Tough times need tough measures. Hand-cleaning dishes and utensils are fine during normal times, but when you’re battling Covid-19, you need to get rid of all the bacteria. Plus, you should avoid exposing yourself to germs by washing dishes by hand. This dishwasher with its 70º hot water wash claims to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria (it removes oil and masala residues as well). It also has a dry cycle and a self-cleaning mode that runs up to 50 minutes at a high temperature.

Available on amazon.in

Clean & Fresh

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. But if the apple’s not fresh or covered with some stuff to make it look fresh, a trip to the doctor is the most likely outcome. While one needed to just worry about the freshness of fruits and vegetables earlier, you also need to be wary of the stuff they are coated in to make them look fresh—you’ll fall ill if you consume this. Just rinsing fruits and vegetables won’t keep you safe. This cleaner will. Its ozone disinfection technology claims to kill bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens that are present on the surface of food items—in 15-30 minutes.

Available on: kent.in

The Disinfector

Is it a microwave? Is it a safe? No, it’s ‘The Disinfector’. This microwave-sized disinfection system from Philips claims to kill 99.99 per cent of germs, without causing any harm. From keys and handbags to vegetables to currency notes to mobile phones and laptops, this has you covered. Philips claims that the unit’s special material ensures that light from the two UV lamps is reflected in a proper manner to ensure uniform disinfection of the object. It comes with three preset disinfection modes (with durations of 2, 5 or 8 minutes each), besides the standard disinfection timer of 3 minutes.

Available on: amazon.in

Breath of Life

The air we breathe is full of pollutants and germs. This air purifier can keep you safe with its three-stage filtration process which claims it cleans the full spectrum of airborne pollutants. The PreMax pre-filter eliminates micro-particles such as pollen, pet dander and mould spores; the V5-Cell Gas & Odor Filter eliminates volatile organic compounds (which cause odours) and other harmful chemicals; and the HyperHEPA filter eliminates fine and ultrafine particles, including bacteria, viruses, and combustion particles. The InFlow ducting adapter can be used for protective and containment isolation,

among others.

Available on breatheeasylabs.com

Sanitise in Style

Sanitising clothes is possibly the most cumbersome of activities. This ‘smart’ wardrobe has a clothing care system that makes the job a breeze (and saves you trips to the dry-cleaners’). Instead of using hard chemicals or detergents, it uses steam technology. Its ‘Sanitary’ cycle reduces house dust mites and allergens, and claims to eliminate 99.9 per cent of germs (dust mites, staphylococcus, colon bacillus), yellow dust, pollen and dry-cleaning chemicals. The patented technology of moving hangers eliminates dust and mites from clothes. And LG’s ThinQ technology makes it easy to operate the Styler over Wi-Fi, as well as monitor energy consumption. You can also preset programs depending upon the type of fabric and cloth to refresh, and whether you need to dry or sanitise your clothes.

Available on: lg.com/in