scorecardresearch
Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
DOWNLOAD
News
Magazine
The Buzz
Spotlight
Adi Godrej: Split Ahead

Feedback

Adi Godrej: Split Ahead

Adi Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Group

Adi Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Group Adi Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Group

The Godrej Group will see significant steps taken towards dividing the $4-billion conglomerate between two groups. One is led by the families of Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir, and the other by their cousins Jamshyd and Smitha. The group has a presence in sectors such as consumer goods, appliances, real estate and agriculture. With the best bankers and lawyers overseeing the process, it is learnt that most of the work will be done over the next few months.

BT TV