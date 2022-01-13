Adi Godrej: Split Ahead

The Godrej Group will see significant steps taken towards dividing the $4-billion conglomerate between two groups. One is led by the families of Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir, and the other by their cousins Jamshyd and Smitha. The group has a presence in sectors such as consumer goods, appliances, real estate and agriculture. With the best bankers and lawyers overseeing the process, it is learnt that most of the work will be done over the next few months.