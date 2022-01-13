scorecardresearch
Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
DOWNLOAD
News
Magazine
The Buzz
Spotlight
Amit Agarwal: Braving the Storm

Feedback

Amit Agarwal: Braving the Storm

Amazon India head Amit Agarwal

Amazon India head Amit Agarwal Amazon India head Amit Agarwal

In spite of early success in the courtroom battle against Reliance, Amazon India, headed by veteran Amit Agarwal, is entering the new year with bigger challenges. The 2019 deal to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Kishore Biyani's Future Coupons has turned into the biggest bone of contention between the world's largest e-commerce player and Mukesh Ambani's aspirations in the Indian retail space. Agarwal is likely to take the legal route as now only a favourable verdict from the higher judiciary can turn the tide in Amazon's favour.

 

BT TV