Amit Agarwal: Braving the Storm

In spite of early success in the courtroom battle against Reliance, Amazon India, headed by veteran Amit Agarwal, is entering the new year with bigger challenges. The 2019 deal to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Kishore Biyani's Future Coupons has turned into the biggest bone of contention between the world's largest e-commerce player and Mukesh Ambani's aspirations in the Indian retail space. Agarwal is likely to take the legal route as now only a favourable verdict from the higher judiciary can turn the tide in Amazon's favour.