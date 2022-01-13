Ashwini Vaishnaw: Digitalising the Nation

On the back of the government's production-linked incentive scheme (PLI), the domestic electronics manufacturing industry is expected to grow 30 per cent in 2022. As the central government focusses on moving up the global supply chain, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, is likely to announce a PLI scheme for wearables in April. Under his ministry's vision of 1,000 days, he will also focus on AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and prepare a skilled IT workforce of 10 million. The minister, a masters in technology from IIT Kanpur with an MBA from Wharton business school, US, is spearheading two more important ministries: Railways and Communications.