Bhavish Aggarwal: Time to Deliver

After multiple delays in delivery, problems for Ola Electric scooters seem to have only begun. The company is facing questions over its product and service. Customers have been told that much-hyped features such as digital key and reverse mode will be available only by June 2022. Social media is also littered with complaints. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said 4,000 hypercharger points will be operational in 2022, but what would be the use of these if one has no scooter or a broken one?