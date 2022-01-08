Byju Raveendran: Global Voyager

The son of two schoolteachers from a village in Kerala, Byju Raveendran is gearing up to take his edtech behemoth to the public market. At $21 billion, BYJU'S is the most valued start-up in India and the world's most valuable edtech company. Raveendran is aggressively focussing on growth outside the domestic market now. The company made 10 acquisitions in 2021, including some big-ticket purchases in the global market. With a potential public listing and plans of global expansion, 2022 will be a crucial year for Raveendran and BYJU'S.