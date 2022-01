Acquisition of domestic brands points to a shift in focus for Reliance Brands. After acquiring stakes in brands such as Manish Malhotra and Ritu Kumar, CEO Darshan Mehta formed a 60:40 JV with Anamika Khanna for owning and developing the brand AK-OK. However, he is up against rival Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, which pumped in Rs 398 crore and Rs 67 crore into Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani, respectively.