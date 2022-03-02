scorecardresearch
Deepinder Goyal: An Exit to Enter

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato’s Founder and CEO, sold all of his personal shares in Blinkit (formerly Grofers) days before his company announced it will invest up to $400 million in quick commerce over the next two years. The food aggregator is anticipated to further bulk up the $100-million investment it made into Blinkit last year. This will strengthen Zomato in its battle with arch rival Swiggy, and might even positively impact its stock price.

