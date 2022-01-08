Gautam Adani's Next Stop: The Consumer

If things go as per plan, Adani Wilmar will list on the bourses in early 2022. The company is a name in the FMCG space with a portfolio of edible oil brands. Its Rs 4,500-crore public issue will see Adani Group being listed outside infrastructure, a space where it has made a mark. For Group Chairman Gautam Adani, it is a way to unlock value in a business and establish itself as a B2C player.

