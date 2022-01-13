Guenter Butschek: Still Driving Tata Motors

There was a time when cars by Tata Motors were used more as taxis than for personal use. In the last five years, outgoing MD and CEO Guenter Butschek has not only transformed the company's image, but also made it synonymous with EVs. But now, the company finds itself in a tough spot after plans to hire former Daimler AG Manager Marc Llistosella fell flat. Butschek, who stepped down in June 2021, is expected to continue in the first half of 2022 as a consultant. Analysts say he might continue for another year till the company finds a suitable replacement.