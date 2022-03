A sudden exit followed by a sudden reappearance. After exiting Škoda Auto Volkswagen India in December, Gurpratap Boparai is back as CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Europe, best known for auto brand Automobili Pininfarina, which has clients like Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Cadillac. He is also likely to manage M&M’s two-wheeler maker Peugeot Motorcycles.