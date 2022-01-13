K.V. Kamath: Infra's Financier

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development is expected to play a key role in meeting the funding requirements of the infrastructure sector of the world's fifth-largest economy. And as its first Chairperson, banker K.V. Kamath will be in the limelight. Keeping an open mind on lending up to Rs 4 lakh crore to finance both soft and hard infrastructure over the next three years, he is looking at issuing the first cheque by NaBFID in the June quarter.