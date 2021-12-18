K.V. Kamath’s Infra Plans with NaBFID

K.V. Kamath is back where he began, in a development financial institution—he had started his career at ICICI Ltd. Kamath, 73, has taken over as Chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), and the government hopes that, with his global experience, he’ll make a difference in its efforts to support the $1.5-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline for projects to be completed in 2020-25. That’s the big plan, but there’s no institution of size to fund the projects. Ergo, NaBFID and Kamath. “We plan to start lending operations with about 190-200 big infrastructure projects,” he’d said after taking over. Sounds developmental.