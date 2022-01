LIC's debut on the stock exchange, likely by March 2022, will be one of the year's most keenly watched events. All eyes will be on Chairperson M.R. Kumar, who will steer the insurance behemoth, with its total 1.3 million agents (as of March 2021), over 100,000 employees and Rs 34 lakh crore of assets to a public listing. With millions of LIC policyholders across the country, the IPO will be the talk of the town.