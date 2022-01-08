scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
DOWNLOAD
News
Magazine
The Buzz
Spotlight
Mukesh Ambani: Renewed Energy

Feedback

Mukesh Ambani: Renewed Energy

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani

After having raised billions of dollars in extremely difficult times from the likes of Facebook and Google, Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms is on a good wicket. The next stop for him could be raising funds for the $10-billion push in renewable energy. The ambitious foray has many layers, starting with large-scale manufacturing to financing projects. Given how bullish large global investors are about renewable energy, Ambani could just end up convincing them of the robustness of his ambition.

BT TV