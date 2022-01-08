Mukesh Ambani: Renewed Energy

After having raised billions of dollars in extremely difficult times from the likes of Facebook and Google, Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms is on a good wicket. The next stop for him could be raising funds for the $10-billion push in renewable energy. The ambitious foray has many layers, starting with large-scale manufacturing to financing projects. Given how bullish large global investors are about renewable energy, Ambani could just end up convincing them of the robustness of his ambition.