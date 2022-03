The Tata group has voted for continuity, N. Chandrasekaran’s steady hand, for the next five years. His reappointment as Tata Sons’ Chairman for five more years is expected to hasten the process of many business forays—the super app for ecommerce, giving the group a sharper B2C focus and the much-awaited overhaul of Air India. While the foundation has been laid, his next steps will be closely watched.