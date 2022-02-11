scorecardresearch
Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
DOWNLOAD
News
Magazine
The Buzz
Spotlight
N. Chandrasekaran: Chandra's AI Odyssey

Feedback

N. Chandrasekaran: Chandra's AI Odyssey

For N. Chandrasekaran, the buyout of Air India must rank as one of the high points in his tenure as Tata Sons' Chairman.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group N. Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group

For N. Chandrasekaran, the buyout of Air India must rank as one of the high points in his tenure as Tata Sons' Chairman. Buying government-owned firms is not new for the group. But Air India is special since it was owned by the Tatas before the government took charge nearly 70 years ago. The task on hand is to turn around an airline that is deep in the red. For Chandrasekaran, this will be his sternest test to date.
 

BT TV