scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
DOWNLOAD
News
Magazine
The Buzz
Spotlight
N. Chandrasekaran: Forging a New Tata

Feedback

N. Chandrasekaran: Forging a New Tata

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

Driving the salt-to-software Tata group has to be among the toughest jobs. For N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, getting it ready for the next phase means stepping up existing businesses, as well as taking many hard decisions. The areas of focus include the launch of the super app TataNeu, integration of Air India within the group, moving ahead on the steel business, developing a robust EV model and making the IT story stronger.

BT TV