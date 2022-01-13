Nischal Shetty, Ashish Singhal & Sumit Gupta: Spreading Wings

With crypto going mainstream, India saw a massive surge in the number of users in 2021. It is expected to rise exponentially if the Cryptocurrency Bill gets passed in Parliament in 2022. Big players such as (L to R in the picture above) Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO of WazirX, Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber, and Sumit Gupta, CEO of CoinDCX, seem all ready to cash in on the wave. The growing interest should also push the industry towards innovation and generating more employment.