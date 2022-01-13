Puneet Chhatwal: Different Strokes

Over the years, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, the parent company of Taj Hotels, has become asset light. Going forward, growth will come mainly through management contracts. CEO and MD Puneet Chhatwal indicated the same in a recent interview. Last year, the company launched two new businesses—amã Stays & Trails and Qmin food delivery. Chhatwal is bullish on 2022, which might see new businesses and the scaling up of existing brands.