Radhakishan Damani: The Bull Rider

Radhakishan Damani made over $9 billion in 2021 and became India's fifth richest person, thanks to a 70 per cent rally in Avenue Supermarts shares and his rising investment in other listed companies, including India Cements. Select brokerages are bullish on Avenue Supermarts, as well as the overall stock market going ahead. Any further rally in equities may further increase his net worth, which stood at $24.4 billion on December 28, 2021, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

 

