Rahul Bhatia: Captain to the Fore

When the going gets tough, the tough come in. With Indian aviation gearing up for a dogfight, market leader IndiGo has brought in promoter Rahul Bhatia as MD. Freed up from his feud with fellow co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, Bhatia will have to make IndiGo “future-ready” for its battle against the new Air India, Akasa Air, and a possible return of Jet Airways. Not to forget the other airlines desperately looking for growth after the pandemic.