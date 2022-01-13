Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Captain on Deck

From an initial capital of Rs 5,000 in 1985 to a net worth of over Rs 40,000 crore in 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's has been a success story. The Big Bull, who has a stake in over 35 listed companies, is going to promote the new airline Akasa Air in the summer of 2022. He is trying his luck in aviation, which is reeling from the impact of the pandemic. However, he is known for taking tough decisions that have helped him accumulate massive wealth in the past.