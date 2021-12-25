Reebok Boost for Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Kumar mangalam Birla’s retail business is undergoing a makeover. After acquiring a majority stake in the Sabyasachi label and joining hands with Tarun Tahiliani for a men’s ethnic wear brand, Birla’s flagship retail company, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, will now distribute and sell Reebok products in India and Asean nations across formats. With an instant presence in the growing sports and active-wear segments, Birla—who recently won the Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award from The Indus Entrepreneurs—is assured of Reebok’s loyal user base and pull value, and doesn’t need to build a new brand from scratch. In fact, the shoe seems the right fit for Reebok, too—the deal gives it a shot at revival in a market where its turnover has fallen from about Rs 800 crore in 2009 to Rs 321 crore last year. Time for a turnaround?

Sanjiv Puri’s New Mantra for ITC

Amid its share price stagnating for over eight years in the Rs 200-300 range, ITC finally divulg-ed its business strategies. From unlocking value through the demerger of its non-cigarettes FMCG and hotels business to a possible listing of ITC Infotech, the Sanjiv Puri-led company has a slew of measures planned. The Rs 53,000-crore ITC has adopted a “venture capitalist kind of mindset”, Puri says. Delivering new products at an “unparalleled” speed that “crushes” the competition, is now its mantra for success.

—Arnab Dutta

Leena Nair’s Chanel Challenge

Leena Nair takes charge as Chanel’s global CEO at a challenging time—the luxury fashion powerhouse saw profits drop over 41 per cent in 2020, courtesy Covid-19. Chanel will bank on the Unilever CHRO’s people smarts to resuscitate its P&L.

—Krishna Gopalan

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s New Stance on Inflation

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who has got a second four-year term, now wants to retire the word ‘transitory’ for higher inflation, given US retail inflation is actually turning out to be more persistent. Powell’s new line is creating a flutter. New fund flows into India could slow down and there could be dollar outflows, too, due to higher interest rates in the US. Already, the rupee is depreciating. Hard times ahead?

—Anand Adhikari

The Delayed IPO of Nusli Wadia-backed Go First

The much-awaited IPO of Go First (formerly GoAir) on December 8 did not materialise, putting the Nusli Wadia-backed company’s plans to raise Rs 3,600 crore from the bourses in abeyance. Much of the money was to be used for paying off debt. But perhaps the company played safe, considering the subdued investor response to Paytm and Star Health Insurance IPOs.

—Manish Pant