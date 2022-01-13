Satya Nadella & Sundar Pichai: The New Workplace

With the pandemic changing how people work, organisations are experimenting with hybrid work policies. The CEOs of Alphabet and Microsoft, Sundar Pichai (pictured) and Satya Nadella, respectively, are sure to grab eyeballs on how they go about implementing hybrid work models. The two firms could also set the trend for how Indian IT firms, one of the largest employers of the country's white-collar workforce, roll out their own plans.
