scorecardresearch
Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
DOWNLOAD
News
Magazine
The Buzz
Spotlight
Sourav Ganguly: The Cricketer and the Broadcaster

Feedback

Sourav Ganguly: The Cricketer and the Broadcaster

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former cricket captain

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former cricket captain

As BCCI President, former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly will be at the centre of the action around the auction for IPL's broadcasting and digital rights for the 2023-27 period, due in early 2022. Star India—and its OTT player Disney+ Hotstar—holds the rights for the 2018-22 period, for which it had paid Rs 16,348 crore. This time around, the IPL has reportedly set its sights on making around $5 billion (around Rs 37,500 crore) from the auction. With Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks, Mukesh Ambani-owned Network18, and Star & Disney India in the game, it will be a tough contest.

BT TV