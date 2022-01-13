Sumer Juneja: India's VC No. 1

Sumer Juneja's meteoric rise to become the Managing Partner at SoftBank in just three years is an unusual feat. Juneja, Partner and Head of India, SoftBank, is credited with steering it in a new direction in the country. SoftBank writes smaller cheques and enters companies very early in their lifecycle now. The company is expected to exceed its 2021 investment figures of $3.2 billion. Rajeev Misra, CEO, SoftBank Investment Advisers, said that it is ready to invest as much as $10 billion in India. Juneja will be leading this aggressive growth.