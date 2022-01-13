scorecardresearch
R. K. Singh: Towards Net-zero

Feedback

R. K. Singh, Minister of Power of India

Overhauling India's energy demands by pushing for renewable energy is one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This makes Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh a key person to watch out for in 2022. Under Singh's stewardship, India will strive to reach the target of 175 GW renewable energy generation in 2022. With a likely investment of over $15 billion, the sector will witness a boom in 2022. The year will also see many policy changes as the country moves towards achieving the net-zero target by 2070, as announced by PM Modi at COP26.

