R. K. Singh: Towards Net-zero

Overhauling India's energy demands by pushing for renewable energy is one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This makes Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh a key person to watch out for in 2022. Under Singh's stewardship, India will strive to reach the target of 175 GW renewable energy generation in 2022. With a likely investment of over $15 billion, the sector will witness a boom in 2022. The year will also see many policy changes as the country moves towards achieving the net-zero target by 2070, as announced by PM Modi at COP26.