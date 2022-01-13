Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Spearheading the Privatisation Drive

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey pulled off one of the most complicated sales—the disinvestment of the government's stake in Air India—in 2021. In 2022, Pandey will be in focus again, spearheading the government's privatisation drive with full force. He will lead the stake sale in some key corporations such as Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India, Pawan Hans Ltd, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, among others.