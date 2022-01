Tata Steel's buyout of Bhushan Steel for Rs 35,200 crore in May 2018 took a while to wrap up. It was the first case under The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, but took its time before it went to India's oldest conglomerate. It was a high-quality asset that fell on bad times, but in two years, T.V. Narendran, Tata Steel's CEO and MD, has turned it around. The next step is to sustain the growth story.