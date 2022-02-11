scorecardresearch
V. Anantha Nageswaran: India's Chief Economist

V. Anantha Nageswaran, dean of Chennai-based IFMR Graduate School of Business, is the new chief economic advisor (CEA) in the finance ministry.

V. Anantha Nageswaran, dean of Chennai-based IFMR Graduate School of Business, is the new chief economic advisor (CEA) in the finance ministry. He succeeds Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian, who returned to academia at the end of his term. The new CEA, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, was appointed just days before the Economic Survey and Union Budget. With the Budget's focus on expenditure, the government will need all the advice the new CEA can provide.

