Vijay Shekhar Sharma: Looking Beyond the Disappointment

Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has crossed the first big hurdle of public listing, but with a 37 per cent loss at debut for shareholders. However, the market is willing to wait for the company's shift from a low-margin payments business to lending and wealth management. Sharma is already scaling up Paytm's buy-now-pay-later offering, personal and merchant loans, and the credit card business. At some stage in the future, the 43-year-old will need a full-scale banking licence to raise low-cost funds and earn high yields in the lending business. The road to profitability is still some distance away.

