Immigrants' Game Gets A Makeover
India's most popular sport is making giant global strides backed by diaspora, an audience-friendly short format, and a gush of money. Can it now capture the attention of a wider global audience?
The roar of fans at a stadium near New York during the India-Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 might have seemed out of place in a country where baseball and basketball dominate. However, cricket’s roots in the US run deeper than many realise.