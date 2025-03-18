When will India see its first mega public offer?

The IPO of Hyundai Motor India, which listed in October 2024, witnessed record fundraising at Rs 27,859 crore ($3.3 billion). India’s primary markets have been scaling new heights, and Hyundai Motor India’s IPO was proof of that. But as the economy expands and businesses scale up, the question arises: When will India see its first $10 billion IPO, considered a global benchmark for big companies?