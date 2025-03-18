scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
When will India see its first mega public offer?

Feedback

When will India see its first mega public offer?

The equity market is witnessing record fundraising. But when will India see its first mega public offer?
Rahul Oberoi
Rahul Oberoi and Pawan Kumar Nahar
Print Edition: Mar 16, 2025

The IPO of Hyundai Motor India, which listed in October 2024, witnessed record fundraising at Rs 27,859 crore ($3.3 billion). India’s primary markets have been scaling new heights, and Hyundai Motor India’s IPO was proof of that. But as the economy expands and businesses scale up, the question arises: When will India see its first $10 billion IPO, considered a global benchmark for big companies?

×