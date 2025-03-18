When will India see its first mega public offer?
The equity market is witnessing record fundraising. But when will India see its first mega public offer?
The IPO of Hyundai Motor India, which listed in October 2024, witnessed record fundraising at Rs 27,859 crore ($3.3 billion). India’s primary markets have been scaling new heights, and Hyundai Motor India’s IPO was proof of that. But as the economy expands and businesses scale up, the question arises: When will India see its first $10 billion IPO, considered a global benchmark for big companies?